If the whole team understands what is happening in the project every day, success is almost guaranteed. The best way to acheive understanding is through visibility, found in Agile boards. Here information is organized by columns, which are built up of individual tasks. Together these columns allow team members to visualize the project as a whole.

The YouGile board is the most convenient and accessible picture of what is happening in the team.

YouGile's organization also allows for the same information to be shared with different deparments. By adding a note to a task, it can be visible to different team members working on different boards.

The project is always at its most up-to-date in all departments.